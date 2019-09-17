Unsung community heroes celebrated with BBC Radio Lancashire awards

Have your say

A team of Coastguard volunteers, Morecambe’s ‘Sooty man’ and a head teacher who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent are among the 10 winners of the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Heroes Awards 2019.

The radio station honoured unsung heroes from across Lancashire at a glittering awards ceremony at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on Saturday night.

The ceremony for the Community Heroes Awards

John Clayton, managing editor of BBC Radio Lancashire, said: “The kindness and dedication of each and every one of the 37 finalists is awe-inspiring and truly humbling.

“It’s so important to us at BBC Radio Lancashire to recognise the hard work and commitment of these unsung heroes, who really are the glue that holds the county together.”

The ceremony also saw performances from the One Voice Community Choir, Ribble Valley singer songwriter Lauren Jean and national star AJ Brown.

The HM Coastguard team in Lancashire went home with The Blue Light Award after the ceremony.

Heroes gather for a winning picture

Station manager Mark Sumner said: “I’ve volunteered for the Coastguard for quite a few years now and we don’t do it for the glory or recognition but when people show their gratitude and say thank you it feels really good.

"We are all volunteers and the number of incidents we’ve been called to has doubled since last year.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

· The Volunteer of the Year Award: Jeanie King (Blackpool)

· The Blue Light Award: HM Coastguard (Lancashire-wide)

· The Carer Award: Shaun Windle (Burnley)

· The Good Neighbour Award: Lee Gott (Caton, near Lancaster)

· The Education Award: Dave McPartlin (Fleetwood)

· The Ben Ashworth Award for Fundraising: Tom and Jack Mayoh (Blackburn)

· The Community Project of the Year Award: The Willow Garden Project (Fleetwood)

· The Companionship Award: Majid Mahmood (Burnley)

· The Pride of Lancashire Award: Unique Kidz and Co (Morecambe)

· The BBC Radio Lancashire Community Hero Award: Keith Ainsworth (Morecambe)