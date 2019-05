Families have told how they spiralled into debt after being shifted onto Universal Credit while, across the UK, information uncovered by JPIMedia Investigations reveals how more and more people are being forced into financial turmoil. Click here to read day one of our investigation for The Gazette or here for the Lancashire Post.

1. Dad considered killing himself after being left without cash days before Christmas Barry Graham, 46, considered killing himself after he was moved onto Universal Credit just days before Christmas, leaving him unable to buy gifts for his children or put food on the table for seven weeks.

2. Student skipped meals to feed baby son Savannagh Burke, 21, goes without food in order to feed her baby son because she is barely managing, after going from working three jobs to struggling in two years.

3. Mum feels pressured to quit uni after being threatened with eviction Mum-of-two Shelley Murphy, 33, spiralled into rent arrears of 2,500 after going without a benefits payment from January to March, and said her monthly sum of 560.45 doesnt cover the 629 rent.

4. Landlord helped tenant fight back against Universal Credit Chris Bloy, 42, found himself thousands of pounds in rent arrears after having his benefits unfairly cut back. But instead of evicting him, his landlord helped him fight back.

