Two teenagers find a dog-friendly way to raise hundreds for Teenage Cancer Trust

Two teenage girls have paced their way to raising more than £850 in aid of a cancer charity.

Tilly Abrams and friend Eve Tasker, both 14, walked 10 miles from Hesketh Bank to Southport for Teenage Cancer Trust, with the money going towards providing treatment to young people with the illness.

Tilly Abrams and Eve Tasker

Included in the total was £400 raised from the pair selling dog-shaped biscuits which they had baked.

Tilly, from Hesketh Bank, who completed the walk with her dogs Sophie and Flo, said: “We really wanted to do something good for someone else.

“We had been learning about cancer at school and know that it is a growing issue so we thought the Teenage Cancer Trust helped people our own age.

“Everyone has supported us and we have really enjoyed the experience.”

Eve Tasker and Tilly Abrams making dog biscuits

Tilly’s mum, Laura, 37, owns Furry Tails Professional Dog Grooming, in Tarleton, which helped promote their charitable efforts.

She said: “They decided to do all this off their own back. They chose the charity themselves because they just wanted to help people. I’m so proud.

“I sold the biscuits to my customers who were all really supportive. Teenagers can be given such bad labels so I’m really happy that they’ve done this for no other reason than to do a good deed.

“They put so much time and effort into raising the money for this good cause. Both our families are so proud of them.”

According to the Teenage Cancer Trust, around seven young people, aged 13-24 are diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK.

The charity is dedicated to providing specialised treatment and support to young people across the UK who are sadly given their diagnosis.

Miriam Goodall, regional fund-raising manager for the North West, said: “We are grateful for the efforts Tilly and Eve have put into their fund-raising and sponsored walk.

“The money they have raised will make a real difference and go towards supporting teenagers and young adults that experience cancer.”

To support Tilly and Eve visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/EveTasker