Two rescued after ketch hits estuary wall

Lytham St Annes RNLI came to the rescue after a ketch ran aground in the Ribble Estuary.

The 12.5m craft was sailing out to sea from Preston Dock on Monday when she ran into the stone training wall on the south side of the channel.

The vessel struck sand but was pushed stern first until she struck the training wall, then slipping back onto sand, which caused a 40cm hole in the hull.

Lytham's inshore lifeboat MOAM was launched, with the station's all-weather craft Barbara Anne on standby, and the two experienced sailors on board were rescued from the craft uninjured before the craft sank to the estuary bed with its masts showing.

They were taken to the ILB Boathouse at Lytham's Central Beach before being driven to their car at Preston by an RNLI crew member

Helmsman Tom Stuart said, “They were very unlucky to go onto the south training wall and it is hoped they may be able to get assistance from Preston Marina to salvage their vessel over the coming days.”