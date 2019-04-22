Two rescued after becoming stuck on island by rising tide

Two people have been rescued from an island in the River Lune, when they were caught by the rising tide this afternoon.

Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended Halton Road in Lancaster where two people were stranded on an island near to Halton Weir.

Crews were called to the River Lune

Firefighters used water rescue equipment to bring them to land.

Mark Hutton, Northern Area Community Protection Manager for Lancashire Fire & Rescue, said: "Well done ⁦Lancaster, ⁦Morecambe & Bolton-le-Sands crews for successful rescue of two persons trapped on an island by rising tide at Halton weir this afternoon."

Preston's boat, and Lancashire Fire Service's drone crews were also mobilised to the area.

Lytham's coastguard have also reported a number of incidents this afternoon. A spokesman said: "Three incidents whilst on Local Knowledge Patrols, two to persons cut off by tide in Blackpool and another to investigate objects floating out to sea which were discarded balls and rings, all jobs attended by Blackpool Beach Patrol."