Two former Preston City Council councillors to be bestowed with Honorary Aldermen titles

Two former councillors at Preston City Council are to be bestowed with a special title as a way of being thanked for their work.

Both Neil Cartwright and John Swindells are to be named Honorary Aldermen at a ceremony next week.

Former coun Neil Cartwright

Leader of the city council coun Matthew Brown said: “It will be a privilege to be part of the ceremony inducting both Neil and John as Honorary Aldermen of the Council next week.

“During their time as councillors, leaders and deputy leaders they both worked tirelessly for their constituents and for the people of Preston.

“The office of Alderman can be traced back through Guild records to as early as 1397 and both Neil and John find themselves added to this list of Preston’s great and good.”

Former coun Cartwright, who served as a Conservative politician said: “It’s tremendous. To be an alderman of your home city is just tremendous.”

Looking back over his tenure as a councillor, Neil, who has since moved to Birkenhead added: “I think becoming a mayor was a highlight but being a cabinet member was also great. It meant you were involved in the whole life of the city.

“We are still getting ourselves sorted in Birkenhead but I am going to the Holocaust Memorial in Preston on Monday so I’m still going to civic events. I’m also back for PNE games. I think it's important to carry on the support.”

Meanwhile former Labour coun John Swindells said: "It is obviously a great honour to be recognised by your peers for the work you have done on the council over almost 20 years.

“I has been a privilege to serve the city of Preston as a councillor, cabinet member and deputy leader. The highlights for me was the work we did in partnership with Chorley and South Ribble on the Local Development framework.

“Going to Downing Street to sign the City Deal on behalf of Preston. City deal was a game changer for the City. Also being the councils rep on the Winckley Square Community Interest Company board that led to the transformation of one of Preston's greatest assets. This was the best example of partnership working I have been involved in.

“Of course our year as Mayor and Mayoress in 2008-09 was the biggest highlight of my 20 years on the council from welcoming the Queen to Preston to seeing the dedicated work done by many small charities and community groups without whom the City would be a very different place."

The special ceremony takes place at an extraordinary meeting at Town Hall on Thursday, January 30.