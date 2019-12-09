Two arrested after man who ‘fell from moving Land Rover’ was hit by second vehicle in Lancaster

Lancaster Police have launched an appeal after a man “fell from a moving Land Rover” before being hit by a second vehicle.

The 48-year-old suffered a broken jaw, fractured eye socket, facial injuries and a broken ankle during the incident which happened at around 11pm on Sunday December 8 at around 11pm.

Police were called around 12.20am after he was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary suffering a number of injuries.

It was initially reported that the man had fallen from a moving Land Rover car in Bulk Road before being involved in a collision with a second vehicle.

A police spokesman said that following enquiries, detectives believe he could have been assaulted and have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, said: “An investigation is underway after a man was found with serious injuries in Lancaster today.

“It was initially reported the man had fallen from a moving vehicle in Bulk Road, but it is possible he may have also suffered his injuries as a result of an assault.

“At this time we are keeping an open mind and exploring both possibilities, with officers conducting a number of enquiries to establish exactly what has happened.

“We have arrested two men in connection with our investigation and we are keen to speak to anyone with information about what happened.

“Did you see or hear anything in Bulk Road around 11pm yesterday? If you have any information which can assist our enquiries, please come forward.”

The man was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment.

A number of road closures were put in place around the Bulk Road area while police investigated the incident, causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0019 of December 9.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two men, aged 40 and 39, both from Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of assault and are in custody.