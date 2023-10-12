Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Planning Inspector has ruled that Mr Best’s company Wyldecrest Parks must reinstate an excavated embankment after agreeing with South Ribble Borough Council's stance that it had been done without permission, and had caused harm to a protected woodland area.

Click here for a full explanation of what was decided

But Mr Best said the outcome of the four year wrangle was a "poke in the eye for the council with a blunt stick" and vowed to re-lay anything he is order to rip up.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Best, who owns Penwortham Residential Park

Why did he say that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of legal arguments, Mr Best's team have shown that the southern embankment forms part of the same planning unit as the rest of the residential park, and isn't separate as the council said.

A revised plan of the site has been sent to the council’s licensing departnment, and Mr Best believes his site licence now allows the engineering work under permitted development.

He said: "The engineering works were not lawful when they were done, because we didn't have planning permission, but we do now."

Resident Melvyn Gardner at the embankment excavation site in 2019

Wyldecrest’s planning director John Preston said: “The licence conditions are being considered at a tribunal today (October 12), but the whole site now enjoys permitted development rights; in particular, by virtue of Part 5 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning Act General Permitted Development Order 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Council are presently insisting on removal of the matters considered later in the Enforcement Notice appeal decision (apart from the one parking space by unit 44).

“We have argued that there is little value in removing items that can then be replaced.”

Mr Best said: “If the council wanted to make us pull it all up, we would. Then we'd re-lay it."

The embankment excavation site when the work was carried out in 2019

He added: "This is not a loss, it's a victory, and I'm really excited."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He intends to invest £500,000 on the park which "will not only enhance Penwortham Park but will be a great benefit to the area by introducing high quality affordable housing".

In 2021 the site was featured in ITV’s Undercover Big Boss when Mr Best posed as a handyman.

What did South Ribble Borough Council say?

The council has been asked about Mr Best’s claims regarding permitted development, and is yet to respond.

In relation to the planning inspector’s decision, Councillor James Flannery said: “The Council presented a case to the Inspector that regardless of any lawful use of the southern embankment as part of the residential site, the park owners were not permitted to carry out significant excavation works to the embankment which resulted in damage to protected trees and an incursion into an established wildlife corridor through the removal of part of the embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The inspector agreed and as per the appeal decision, the Park have been ordered to restore parts of the embankment back to the position that they were in prior to being removed. The Enforcement Notice can only be appealed to the High Court, but to our knowledge the Park has not done so.