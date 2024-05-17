Twin sisters go viral on social medial platform TikTok after hilarious reaction to cost of ice creams in Burnley's Towneley Park
Eight-year-old Marnie and Mylah Green’s mini tirade has now been viewed 13.7M times and picked up over a million likes and almost 128,000 shares and 29,000 comments since their aunt, Karis Lambert, who filmed the footage, shared it.
Discovering that the ice cream van in Towneley Park only accepted card payments and the price of two ‘screwball’ ice cream treats would be £9 Marnie could not hold back her disbelief in the mini rant, describing it as ‘well bad.’ Karis said: “Marnie was really mad and wanted to express it on Tik Tok and now it’s gone viral.”
The sisters are students at St Augustine’s RC Primary School in Burnley, and also award winning dance champs who have represented their country several times. Karis added: “They are a bit like Ant and Dec. Marnie speaks her mind whereas Mylah can sometimes be a little bit quieter but she is the one who always come out with the best one liners.”
