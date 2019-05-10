TV crews will move into Preston's maternity unit this summer - do you want to be featured?

A call has gone out for expectant mums to feature in a new fly-on-the-wall television series to be filmed at the Royal Preston Hospital.

TV crews will be in the maternity unit of the Royal Preston Hospital this summer and want to hear from families with a new arrival expected in July or August.

The series will give unprecedented access to the life-changing moments leading up to and following birth.

A spokesman for Chalkboard TV, which is producing the programme, said they had chosen the Royal Preston Hospital because it was a busy birth centre, and because of the “warm and incredibly funny staff”.

The added: “We’ll be filming throughout July and August and hope to capture the full gamut of emotions around birth.

“We want to look at aspects that some other programmes don’t tend to cover, such as neo-natal care and the theatre, when things don’t always go to plan.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The programme will be for a major UK TV broadcaster and will be showcasing Lancashire Teaching Hospital’s maternity services.

“The aim of the programme is to follow the journeys of expectant women as they experience pregnancy, birth and beyond, as well as highlighting the fantastic work of our midwives and the work they do to support women.

Already 45 women have applied to be featured.

Latest figures are for 2017, and show that there were 1,802 births in Preston during that year, 882 boys and 920 girls.

Chalkboard TV have previously produced programmes including BBC’s Murder, Mystery & My Family: Case Closed?, Cold Call and The Extreme Diet Hotel.

Anyone interested in talking part in filming is asked to email: faye@chalkboardtv.com or call 07881381610.