Tributes to popular Ribble Valley man (50) who died on Easter Sunday after coming off bike

Have your say

A community is in shock after the sudden death of a "hard working" Mellor father.

Police said Darren Wilding (50) was riding his bike along Commons Lane, Balderstone, when he collapsed.

Emergency services attended at 12-45pm on Sunday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "There were no other vehicles involved in the incident and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Darren's death. A file has been passed to the coroner."

Keen cyclist Darren worked at Monks Contractors Ltd, in Mellor Brook. News of his untimely death has stunned the close-knit community of Mellor and has devastated his colleagues who have paid tribute to a "hard working and caring man."

A spokesman for the firm posted a tribute on Facebook stating: "Unfortunately, we lost our main man on Sunday. The most hard working caring man who will never be forgotten or replaced.

"We send all our love to Darren’s family at this devastating time. RIP Darren."