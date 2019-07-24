Tributes to popular Garstang pub landlord who has died

Have your say

A well-known Garstang pub landlord has died suddenly aged 69.

Mick Gornall, landlord of the Farmers Arms in Church Street, died at home.

He leaves a partner, Jackie, with whom he ran the Farmers Arms.

Today a friend said: “Mick has been at the heart of the Garstang community for three decades.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Mr Gornall was born in Garstang as one of nine children.

As a teenager he suffered a workplace accident in which he lost four fingers.

But that did not stop him from doing a variety of jobs and enjoying sports like golf, squash, football, cricket, and squash.

As a younger man “he did a bit of everything” working as a chimney sweep and a wagon driver but always wanted to work in a pub.

He made another career change and got the chance to take over a pub in Staveley near Kendal.

Mr Gornall loved the pub trade and later moved to the Kings Arms in Garstang,

He and his partner Jackie Rigg ran the High Street venue for 18 years before buying the Farmers Arms in 2014.

The friend said: “Mick was Garstang through and through and very well known.

“He was very young for his age and desp​i​te ​his accident he did everything – worked, played golf, the

lot.

“He was such a healthy and active guy –everyone knew him.”

Mr Gornall's funeral will be held at 10.30am on Monday, July 29 at St Thomas' Church, Garstang.