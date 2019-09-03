Tribute paid after Morecambe schoolgirl who became Princess Alexandra’s maid dies aged 104

A former Morecambe schoolgirl, who was recruited into royal service 65 years ago, has died aged 104.

Marjorie Dawson RVM was dresser and maid to Princess Alexandra, working with her throughout her time as founding Chancellor of Lancaster University from 1964 to 2004.

Marjorie Dawson.

Miss Dawson was born in Bolton in 1915 and, after her father died in World War 1 and her mother died when she was 12, moved to Morecambe with her family.

She started working for Princess Alexandra in 1954, travelling with her across the world on royal engagements. She was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal.

A keen dancer, she danced on several occasions with the Duke of Edinburgh and became good friends with the entertainer Lionel Blair.

On her retirement she returned to Bolton and five years ago moved to the Strathmore Nursing Home, where she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Tribute to Miss Dawson was paid at her funeral at Overdale Crematorium, Bolton, on August 27 by Canon David Dunn, who described her as lively and full of fun.

Friendships were all important to her, he said.

She claimed that the secret of her long and successful life was a regular glass of whisky and portion of fish and chips.

Donations in Miss Dawson’s memory were for Parkinson’s UK.