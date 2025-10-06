A toddler has tragically died after being found unresponsive in a garden pond in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, aged 18 months, was reported missing in the Low Road area of Middleton - a village near Heysham - at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 24.

Shortly afterwards, the youngster was found unresponsive in a garden pond at an address on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toddler was reported missing in the Low Road area of Middleton on September 24, before he was tragically found unresponsive in a pond at an address on the street. The boy was given first aid at the scene by members of the public, but sadly died in hospital | Getty

A police spokesperson said: “The toddler, a boy, was given first aid at the scene by members of the public before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Very sadly and despite the best efforts of both those at the scene and medical staff at hospital he sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time, and they are being supported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support quality journalism in Preston Subscribe today to experience all the benefits of a subscription and read the news that matters to you. From just £4.99, you’ll get access to premium articles, bespoke newsletters, sport coverage, discounts and more. 👉 Explore subscription options here

Lancashire Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the boy’s death is ongoing. The force said the investigation remains in its “very early stages”.

The child has been named locally as the son of former county and city councillor, Charlie Edwards.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help support the family. You can visit the page here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 24, to a report that an 18-month-old child was missing in the Low Road area of Middleton.

“Very shortly afterwards the child was found unresponsive in a pond at an address on Low Road in Middleton.

“The toddler, a boy, was given first aid at the scene by members of the public before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Very sadly and despite the best efforts of both those at the scene and medical staff at hospital he sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time, and they are being supported.

“A police investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and remains in its very early stages.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0752 of September 24.”