Breaking

Tragedy as missing man James Darren Lees, 58, found dead at Warton Crag Nature Reserve

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Aug 2024, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The body of a missing 58-year-old man was sadly discovered at a nature reserve this morning.

James Lees, also known as Darren, was reported missing on Wednesday and his Audi was later found parked at Warton Crag Nature Reserve near Carnforth.

Friends, family and members of the public formed a search party at the nature reserve this morning. James’ body was sadly discovered a short time later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police the body is yet to be formally identified, but they believe it to be James. The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

James Lees, 58, was missing from Heysham. His body was sadly found this morning at Warton Crag near CarnforthJames Lees, 58, was missing from Heysham. His body was sadly found this morning at Warton Crag near Carnforth
James Lees, 58, was missing from Heysham. His body was sadly found this morning at Warton Crag near Carnforth | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday, we asked you for your help in trying to find James Darren Lees, 58, who was missing from Heysham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Very sadly, the body of a man was found today (August 16) at Warton Crag. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“While the body has not yet been formally identified, we believe it to be James. His family have been informed and our thoughts are very with them at this distressing time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared in due course for HM Coroner.”

Related topics:Lancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.