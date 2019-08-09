Traders at Preston’s struggling Market Hall to gather for meeting to discuss the issue

Traders at Preston’s struggling Market Hall are to gather together for a meeting to discuss the issue on Monday.

It comes after owners of pizza shop Slice N Slice appear to be the latest to shut their stall.

It is not clear if Slice N Slice has moved to another location at this stage and the Post was not able to reach owners to find out more on the issue.

The shop is one in the recent round of business owners vacating the glass building, including cafe Cherry Pie Coffee & Co and body piercing and hair extension shop, Capelli Remi.

Offering a variety of classic pizza flavours and daily specials including a protein, vegan and cheeseburger pizza, Slice n Shake was a new stall and had only opened in March this year.

In the light of the traders leaving the market, Preston City Council says it will be announcing future investment plans shortly to “further enhance the Market Hall for current and prospective traders”.

Neil Fairhurst, deputy chief executive and director of customer services at the city authority, said: “We are aware that Slice N Shake are not currently operating in the Market Hall, but due to on-going lease negotiations we are unable to comment any further.

“Preston City Council remains completely committed to the long-term success of Preston Markets.

“Future plans of investment will be announced shortly which will further enhance the Market Hall for current and prospective traders.”

Now traders at the new market will meet on Monday for their fortnightly Traders’ Association meeting to discuss the issues the market is facing.

Sweet shop Sugar Rush, Caribbean food stall World Foods, Pizza Box, Crunchy Crutons and butchers Clarke and Sons are some of the other stalls to have deserted the market amid its troubles.

Not long after the new Market Hall opened in February 2018 traders began to complain of the chill in the glass hall, nicknaming it ‘The Ice Cube’.

Over Christmas, the city council forked out to add a porch onto the Market Hall in an effort to create a buffer but traders say it only went some way to stem the draught.

When the old market car park closed for demolition traders told the Post it was another hit they had to absorb, with a fall in custom.