Touching tributes to tragic young woman who fell to death from M62 motorway bridge

Tributes to a hugely popular young Padiham woman have been flooding social media since the news of her shock death over the weekend.



Jessica Duckworth (23) died in the early hours of Sunday morning when she fell from Scammonden Bridge, over the M62, at 1-20am.

The former Shuttleworth College student, who worked for the NHS, was a well-known and popular figure in the Burnley and Padiham, and her untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the area.

The following are some of the touching tributes made to Jessica on social media in recent hours.

"Thoughts and prayers are with her mum, dad and brother. RIP Jessica you was such a beautiful soul xxx go fly high sweetheart x"

"RIP Jess such a beautiful bright funny girl some amazing memories of you."

"I'm in absolute shock!! Such a funny, caring, loving soul - I can't believe you have gone. Hope you're smiling up there with the angels beautiful girl."

"Such sad news to wake up to, RIP Jessica Duckworth. You were a lovely and beautiful girl. Thoughts are with your family."

"Can’t believe the news that the world has lost someone as bright as you. You lit up every room you walked in and made everybody laugh."

The M62 was closed for several hours in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call them on 101 quoting WYP-20190615-1931.