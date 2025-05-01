Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lead cast member of Midsomer Murders, which heads to Lancashire next year, has been announced and it’s a star from the long-running TV drama.

Back in February, it was announced that the ITV detective drama Midsomer Murders, which first hit our screens in 1997, was to be adapted for the stage for the first time.

The stage version of the popular TV show’s first episode ‘The Killings At Badger’s Drift’ will open at Richmond Theatre in south-west London, before travelling to the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal and the Norwich Theatre Royal and then closing at the Curve Theatre in Leicester.

At the time, no cast news had been revealed but at last the leading man has been announced.

Who will be playing DCI Barnaby?

Top TV and theatre favourite Daniel Casey, perhaps best known for playing Sergeant Troy in ITV1’s Midsomer Murders, has just been announced to play his old boss Inspector Tom Barnaby in the exciting new stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killing of Badger’s Drift which is on at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, February 10 to Saturday, February 14 2026.

Daniel Casey created the role of Sergeant Gavin Troy in ITV’s smash-hit drama series Midsomer Murders from 1997 to 2008 and won the hearts of the nation with his dry wit and memorable quotes, such as “I didn’t know gardening could be so dangerous.”, “Think it could be accidental, sir?” and “Sorry for you intellectuals, some of us have to work for a living.”

Now he’s taking on the role originally created by John Nettles.

Actor Daniel Casey has just been announced to play his old boss Inspector Tom Barnaby in the exciting new stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders. | submit

What has David said about his new role?

David said of his promotion: “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift was a real surprise.

“Workshopping the play, you realise the characters have an inherent theatricality, which is perfect to bring to the stage. It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sgt Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting.”

And what did his old boss say?

TV’s Inspector Barnaby, John Nettles, said: “How wonderful that the original tale of murder and intrigue in Midsomer will be solved by Daniel, in this new stage version of Badger’s Drift. Daniel brought the young Troy to life so brilliantly in the original TV pilot of the book and I’m delighted that he gets to lead the investigation in this theatre adaption. He has a fabulous track record in his stage work - and had a marvellous DCI to teach him the detecting ropes, back in the day!”

What can we expect from the play?

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal; Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will keep audiences right on the edge of their seats as it beautifully brings to life the wit, charm, and chilling suspense of the beloved TV series and Caroline Graham’s original series of books.

This classic whodunnit has been adapted for the stage and directed by Guy Unsworth and is a real killer of a show…

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift starring TV favourite Daniel Casey as Inspector Barnaby is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, February 10 to Saturday, February 14 2026 with matinee and evening performances.

Tickets start from £15 with concessions for 1894 Club members and Friends of The Grand. Group rates also available.

Please call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information.