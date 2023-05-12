Tony Bonser: Tributes to ex-Tulketh High School teacher who was inspired to help others after the death of his son
The life of a man who campaigned to help others is being celebrated as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week.
Tony Bonser, who started his teaching career at Tulketh High School, Ingol, then worked at Palatine High School, Blackpool as deputy head, died unexpectedly on December 9, having developed sepsis.
After retiring, he dedicated years to helping others and raising awareness about important end-of-life issues, following the death of his son aged 35.
Tony, who lived in Hoghton, volunteered as a trustee at St Catherine’s Hospice for more than 10 years, and was the chair of the national Dying Matters coalition, which aims to get people talking more openly about dying and grief.
His commitment to these causes was recognised with the prestigious League of Mercy award in 2021, which is presented to only 50 volunteers across the country each year.
Now Tony’s contribution to the community is being recognised during Dying Awareness Week.
“He had time for everyone”
His wife Dorothy said: “Tony was full of life and had a great sense of humour.
“He was greatly loved and respected by so many people. I’ve been quite overwhelmed by all of the messages I’ve received saying how much Tony helped people and the difference he made to their lives.
“He had time for everyone, he was very approachable and down to earth, and was very passionate about the things he believed in. Tony was never judgemental and people really valued his advice and opinions. He was a gifted speaker but he was always humble.”
Mexico’s Day of the Dead
The couple were keen to tackle the taboos surrounding death and bereavement, and taught people about Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday, which is a vibrant and colourful celebration, honouring the memory of loved ones.
“We did a summer camp in America about 10 years ago through our Dying Matters work,” Dorothy recalls. “We met people from a wide range of cultures with various beliefs and customs.
“We ran some workshops which were really interactive and engaging, including making and decorating special Day of the Dead biscuits. It made the subject matter a little less daunting, encouraging people to open up about those they’ve lost, their own views and feelings about what happens when we die, and how we can pay tribute to our loved ones.”