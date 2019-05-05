Tommy Robinson will hold rally in Blackpool tomorrow

Far right activist Tommy Robinson will be holding a rally in Blackpool tomorrow.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, will be canvassing in the area as part of his campaign to become the MEP for the North West in upcoming EU elections.

The former English Defence League leader will be campaigning with his team on the Promenade from 10am.

Chris Webb, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, said he will be leading a protest against the rally at St John’s Square from 11am.

He said: "It's to show Stephen Yaxley-Lennon aka Tommy Robinson and his racist views are not welcome in our town.”

“A violent, racist thug preying on the problems working people face in our town, offering no solutions to the issues, only hate.

“Regardless if you voted leave or remain we must stand up to racism and show via the ballot box it has no place in our society.

“Just last week thousands united against a racist twitter video filmed in our town with a overwhelming message that everyone is welcome."

Robinson hit the headlines this week after he had milkshake poured over him in Warrington while canvassing. Danyal Mahmud, 23, from Blackburn, claims the milkshake slipped out of his hand.