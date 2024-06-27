Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbours royalty, Ryan Moloney (also known as Toadfish) is leaving Ramsey Street after 30 years…but he is coming to Blackpool later this year with his show ‘Toad on the Road’!!

Who is Toadish?

Toadfish Rebecchi is one of Australian soap Neighbours most iconic characters, played by the actor Ryan Moloney.

Having joined the show in 1995 as Toadie, Ryan has seen his character grow from being an unruly teenager to the local respected lawyer, clocking up multiple wives along the way.

Today 44-year-old Ryan announced he is leaving the soap after three decades but it’s not quite the end of Toadie as the Australian actor is embarking on his own tour all about his iconic character straight after.

Ryan Moloney aka Toadie attends the "Neighbours" finale event in June 2022 - the show was then revived the year later. Credit: Sam Tabone/Getty Images | Sam Tabone/Getty Images

What has been said about Toadfish’ departure from neighbours?

Father of two Ryan said: “‘I would just like to take the opportunity to say thank you all for the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years. Three decades, in fact. I’ll miss you, I’ll miss him, and I’ll miss Erinsborough. I can tell you that we will be talking about it in my show 'Toad on the Road', so please make sure you get your tickets fast!’

What is Toad on the Road?

Fresh from sharing the stage with five of his peers in the sell-out 2023 Neighbours: The Celebration Tour, Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadfish Rebecchi, will be returning to the stage for a tour of his own later this year.

‘Toad on the Road’ will head to 20 cities and towns kicking off with Birmingham on September 3 and ending in Haddington on September 27.

Toad on the Road: An Evening with Ryan Maloney from Nieghbours is coming to Blackpool in September. Credit: Maple Tree and Fremantle | Maple Tree and Fremantle

During the show, Toadie’s latest marriage to Terese Willis will be discussed, alongside his biggest hits from across the years.

From wrestling, the house of trouser, nude runs, the original teen gang and now his departure from Ramsey Street, all of Toadie’s stories are primed for discussion – with Ryan letting audiences in on some behind the scenes secrets they will never have heard before.

With surprises on the night and an extended Q&A section, organisers say this is the ultimate night for every Neighbours fan that has spent the last nearly 30 years watching the character develop on screen.

Meet and Greet tickets will be available at all venues on the tour at point of booking for anyone interested.

When is Toadfish coming to Blackpool?

Toad on the Road comes to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, September 15.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets start from £35.