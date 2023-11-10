The Tipping family’s home in Cottam has become famous for its annual Christmas lights display.

For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display, to bring a smile to the faces of city families as well as raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

This year’s is set to wow once more with the Christmas lights primed to be switched on at 6pm on Sunday, November 26. There will also be a fireworks display and stalls from 4.30pm with live music, food, drinks and a tombola. Free parking is being provided at Cottam Sports Arena, which is less than five minutes walk to the Tipping’s house.

The switch on is free to attend but donations to charity are welcomed.

Last year’s parade raised £18,316.25, which was split between four charities – Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Preston Headway and the Jordan Grant 18 Memorial Fund (CRY - Cardiac Risk in the Young). Mark said at the time: “It has been absolutely brilliant how many people have turned out again to support us in raising money for charity with family and friends getting involved. Thanks everybody.”

We take a look back at last year’s event which drew in hundreds of spectators to Valentine’s Meadow, with 18 pictures including Shrek, Santa and his reindeers.

