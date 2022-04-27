The veteran hip hop DJ and former BBC Radio 1 presenter, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women when they were in their late teens or 20s.

Westwood, who left BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years to return to Capital Radio, has denied all claims and “strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing”.

Westwood hosts a regular show on Saturday nights on Capital Xtra, where he is referred to as “The Big Dawg”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Westwood has stepped down from his weekly Capital Xtra show until further notice following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct

A statement from Global on Wednesday said: “Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice.”

His exit follows allegations from seven women of predatory sexual behaviour and touching by the British hip-hop DJ.

On Tuesday, a joint investigation by the BBC and The Guardian featured the accounts of seven women relating to alleged incidents between 1992 and 2017.

The women accused Westwood of predatory sexual behaviour and touching, claiming he abused his position in the music industry to exploit them.

Two said he had initiated unwanted and unexpected sex, one claimed she was subjected to unwanted oral sex, and four accused the DJ of touching their bottoms or breasts.

"Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice," a statement from Global said on Wednesday.

Westwood strenuously denies the claims.

Westwood, 64, presented a Saturday night slot on hip-hop station Capital Xtra for nine years. He previously hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra from 1994 to 2013.