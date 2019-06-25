Three of Preston’s parks could get a facelift if councillors vote to back plans

Have your say

Three of Preston’s parks could be given a facelift if councillors vote to back plans.

Conway Park in Fulwood, Waverley Park in Ribbleton and Tanterton Green Play Area in Ingol could all see improvements under the proposals.

Members of Preston City Council (PCC) will be asked to boost Conway Park with £42,317 at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 3.

It would mean the play area would get a makeover, the footpath network around the park would be improved and issues with land drainage would be addressed.

Meanwhile, at the same meeting, £26,734 could be put towards improvements to lighting at Waverley Park.

And £47,889 would be dedicated to refurbishing Tanterton Green Play Area.

Plans to boost the three parks were put forward after PCC consulted with local residents.

Council documents to be tabled state: “Conway Park Play Area serves a large catchment area, however the equipment is very old and tired and in need of modernisation.

“The playground site also suffers from poor drainage and accessibility.”

They continue: “Equipment has been selected to offer good play value and to be robust.

“The first phase refurbishment consists of a new Junior Multi-Unit, slide and an inclusive basket swing.”

Better lighting could be introduced at Waverley Park “to make the park a safer place”.

Documents state: “It hopes to reduce crime, the fear of crime, incidences of antisocial behaviour and vandalism.”

The project will upgrade all 26 existing lighting columns to bright white LED fittings. Ten new additional LED Lighting columns will also be added to poorly lit areas of the park, the car park and along the footpaths.

According to documents: “Consultation has revealed that community safety on the site needs improving through better lighting and CCTV improvements.

“In addition there needs to be greater youth provision.”

Finally, according to the report the existing play area at Tanterton Green is under used due “in part to a lack of suitable play equipment and accessibility issues”.

Documents state: “The project will provide three additional items of play equipment, and poor drainage and accessibility will also be addressed in the project.

“Fencing will also be provided around the toddler area of the playground.”