Three hit shows revealed a Lancashire date in 2026 this week: find out all about them

This week, three different major shows announced they would be coming to Lancashire next year, find out all about them below.

A returning favourite

First to arrive is Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock and roll musical The Rocky Horror Show which comes back to the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Monday, May 11 and Saturday, May 16 2026.

Bursting at the seams with timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet and of course, the pelvic-thrusting, floor-filler Time Warp; The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed non-stop party that’s ready to delight you once again with its frothy, fun and naughty moments, much-encouraged audience participation and, of course, outrageous outfits!

Rocky Horror Show heads to the Blackpool Grand Theatre in 2026. | submit

Follow squeaky clean college sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they’ll never forget when,by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor. There they meet the scandalous Dr Frank N Furter, the rippling Rocky andthe vivacious Magenta and the cute couple’s lives will never be the same again…

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite Rock ‘N’ Roll musical, having been performed worldwide over 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

Is it your first time? Don’t worry Rocky Horror virgins, you don’t have to dress up in fishnet stockings, suspenders and a basque! Although you will fit right in if you do… Be a sexy French maid like Magenta, sport a top hat and shorts like Columbia, dress preppy and clean-cut like Brad and Janet or go full Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter in a glamorous lace corset and high heels – it’s up to you! Or just wearsomething casual and comfortable for the rockiest night of your life! Everyone is welcome.

Tickets start from just £15 and you can book them online here.

Another hit musical

Barnum is on it's way to Lancashire | submit

Bill Kenwright Ltd this week announced that it will present a major UK tour of Barnum, the classic Broadway musical that celebrates the life of the world’s greatest showman, P.T. Barnum.

As part of its tour, Barnum will head to the Winmter Gardens in Blackpool between Tuesday, May 9 and Saturday, June 13.

West End favourite and TV star Lee Mead will take centre stage as the legendary P.T. Barnum: known for his breakout win on Any Dream Will Do, Mead went on to have acclaimed performances in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked and Legally Blonde.

Step right up and enter the dazzling world of P.T. Barnum, where imagination and ambition know no bounds. Hand in hand with wife Charity, Barnum’s life and career twists and turns as he schemes and dreams his way to headier heights.

This spectacular production directed by Jonathan O’Boyle and choreographed by Oti Mabuse will feature an extraordinary ensemble cast of over 20 actor-musicians playing 150 instruments, acrobats and amazing circus acts.

Barnum first took the UK by storm when it played the London Palladium, with Michael Crawford making theatrical history with a death-defying nightly tightrope walk across the stage. And now, Lee Mead steps into Barnum’s shoes and on to the tightrope!

Come follow the band with the glorious music of multi-award-winner Cy Coleman, Michael Stewart’s lyrics and Mark Bramble’s book. The show features a whole host of classic show tunes including Join the Circus, Colours of My Life, Come Follow the Band and Love Makes Such Fools of Us All.

Tickets start from £18.83 and are available to buy online here.

A full on music festival

A scene from a previous Blackpool International Soul Festival. | archive

The Blackpool International Soul Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026 with 3-days of wonderful soul music at the Winter Gardens Blackpool from June 19th-21st.

Since June 2016 the event has attracted lovers of soul music from all over the UK and beyond and has been headlined by iconic acts including: Little Anthony, The Impressions, Bettye Lavette, Brenda Holloway, Betty Harris, Eddie Holman, Dee Dee Sharp, Bobby Hutton, Nolan Porter, Gerri Granger, Jean Carne, Ronnie McNeir, Eloise Laws, Patti Austin, Ann Sexton, Randy Brown, Jimmie Delph and Margie Joseph all superbly backed by the excellent house band, Snake Davis and The Suspicions.

Q+A sessions with Mickey Stevenson, one of Motown Records’ driving forces in the mid-60s and superstar soul music producers H B Barnum and George Kerr have also delighted Soul Festival audiences.

For the 10th anniversary event, The Soul Festival is delighted to welcome the Mod & 60s Soul vocalist P.P. Arnold who will celebrate her 60th anniversary as a solo artist.

Arnold will perform a one-off, never-to-be-repeated show including all her hit songs such as ‘The First Cut Is The Deepest’ and ‘Angel Of The Morning’ plus a specially selected, exclusive to Blackpool set with a distinct Northern Soul flavour!

P.P. Arnold | submit

The Blackpool International Soul Festival will once again recognise and salute the deep heritage of soul music venues in the North-West of England with reunion sessions for Manchester’s Twisted Wheel, The Highland Room at Blackpool Mecca, and the Manchester Ritz Jazz-Funk All Dayers.

Promoter Richard Searling said: “From the moment our guests step through into the dome at the Winter Gardens and walk through the Floral Hall, they know that they are part of something very special.

“With sweet melodies flowing from the Old Victoria, the sound of those Mod grooves coming from the Pavilion and the awe-inspiring Empress Ballroom, which is the home of classic Northern Soul, the Soul weekend never fails to delight. With the addition of The Arena, our new home for Modern Soul anthems we are looking to ensure the festival offers something for everyone.

“The special traders’ area - The Northern Soul Department store - will also be returning for 2026 offering everything from official merchandise and vintage clothing to collectibles.

“We are so lucky to have a world-famous venue like the Winter Gardens Blackpool to present this unique festival for all lovers of soul music from all around the UK and Europe. It’s also encouraging to see how many younger music lovers are now attending this festival, which can only be a good thing for the future of this very special music.”

Advance 3-day tickets are now available from £59 each (plus fees) here.