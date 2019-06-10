Three casualties after bedroom fire in Mawdesley

Have your say

Three people have been treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire in a bedroom this afternoon.

Firefighters from Chorley and Leyland were called to a house in Salt Pit Lane, Mawdesley just before 5pm this evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended a bedroom fire in a house on Salt Pit Lane in Mawdesley.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

"Three casualties were treated for smoke inhalation."