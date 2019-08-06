Three apartment blocks with 294 flats could come to car park in Preston

Have your say

A cluster of three apartment blocks could be built at a car park in Preston.

The trio of buildings would each be between six and eight stories high with a total of 294 flats and parking at basement level.

Computer-generated images show how the apartment might transform the car park in Preston

Applicant David Austin, of Pillars PR1, is seeking permission for the planners from Preston Council.

Documents from David Cox Architects reveal that one building fronts Skye Street and Avenham Street and is proposed to be eight storeys in heigh, while a second fronts Avenham Street and Bostock Street and is proposed to be six to eight storeys in height.

The third fronts Boltons Court and Skye Street and is proposed to be six to eight storeys in height.

The proposed development includes a mix of one and two bedroomed apartments making up 294 residential units.

A residents’ basement car parking is proposed over two storeys with the ground floor of the podium providing residential landscaped space.

The application says: “It has been developed not only to maximise the development potential of the site and directly responds to market demand but also embraces the site’s unique heritage.”

The 0.55ha brownfield site is currently used as surface car park with 217 spaces.

Documents also say: “The site represents one of the few remaining opportunities of a clear brownfield site within the city centre with tremendous development potential.”

The basement will have a mix of car parking, cycle storage, waste storage and plant rooms. A shared garden area is provided on the podium on ground level.