Thousands join in convoy for Jordan

Around 100 were expected to drive in convoy along the Golden Mile, but thousands turned out to honour a little lad who touched the hearts of so many with his passion for giving.

The nine-year-old Liverpool fan's death sparked an huge outpouring of grief as truckers, bikers and scooter riders joined a seemingly never-ending parade from the Norbreck Castle Hotel down to the football field in Common Edge Road where the tragedy happened during a thunderstorm last Tuesday.

"We're just stunned," said organiser Dave Hall, who admitted he never dreamed the response would be so overwhelming.

Crowds lines the streets as the convoy for Jordan took almost an hours to pass Blackpool Tower.

"We expected a good turnout, but nothing like this. It's absolutely incredible."

The convoy was so long it took almost an hour to drive past the tower where Jordan's family watched from the roadside, many of them wearing Liverpool football shirts with Jordan 7 on the back.

Hundreds of bikers from far and wide descended on the resort to ride in a procession of their own to the start line, revving their engines and honking their horns, before joining in the main cavalcade.

Their arrival took the organisers by surprise, with many of the riders admitting they had only decided to join in at the last minute after reading Jordan's story in the media.

Hundreds of bikers descended on the town to pay their own tribute to Jordan.

One biker, from Manchester, said: "I was mopping my kitchen floor this morning when I got a message asking me to join the convoy. I dropped everything, got my gear on and I was off. It was such a sad story you couldn't fail to be touched by it."

Bars along the route played "You'll Never Walk Alone" as the procession passed by, in salute to the football mad youngster who loved the Reds.

Vehicles were decked out in red balloons, Liverpool flags and club scarves.

On the side of one car was "Fly High Jordan," another had the words "Jordan the Brightest Star in the Sky." Even a white Rolls Royce was in the convoy adorned by red ribbons.

The convoy had everything from juggernauts to jeeps.