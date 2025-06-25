This show-stopping Lancashire home even has its own outside bar

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Jun 2025, 18:08 BST
A show-stopping Lancashire home with six bedrooms and an outside bar is up for sale with Reeds Rains.

This individually designed detached residence, priced at £799,950 is tucked away in a private location yet still offers excellent access to a wide range of amenities including local shops, well regarded schools and transport links.

Features and Description

Individually designed detached family home.

Located in a private position, tucked away.

Large and spacious accommodation throughout.

Hallway, two lounges, feature living dining kitchen.

Utility room and WC. Six bedrooms.

Dressing Room to main, two with en-suites.

Electric gates, parking and integral double garage.

Private garden to rear with entertaining area.

Take a tour.

Reeds Rains estate agents are managing the sale of this fab 6 bedroom property for a sale price of £799,950

1. 6 bedroom property for sale at Park Avenue, Euxton

Reeds Rains estate agents are managing the sale of this fab 6 bedroom property for a sale price of £799,950

This individually designed detached residence is tucked away in a private location yet still offers excellent access to a wide range of amenities including local shops, well regarded schools and transport links.

2. The hallway

This individually designed detached residence is tucked away in a private location yet still offers excellent access to a wide range of amenities including local shops, well regarded schools and transport links.

The property is exceptionally well proportioned throughout with a welcoming entrance hallway and two large lounges

3. The lounge

The property is exceptionally well proportioned throughout with a welcoming entrance hallway and two large lounges

Take a seat

4. Reeds Rains

Take a seat Photo: The lounge

