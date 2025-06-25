This individually designed detached residence, priced at £799,950 is tucked away in a private location yet still offers excellent access to a wide range of amenities including local shops, well regarded schools and transport links.
Features and Description
Individually designed detached family home.
Located in a private position, tucked away.
Large and spacious accommodation throughout.
Hallway, two lounges, feature living dining kitchen.
Utility room and WC. Six bedrooms.
Dressing Room to main, two with en-suites.
Electric gates, parking and integral double garage.
Private garden to rear with entertaining area.
