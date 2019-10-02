This is when the City of Preston 10k race will return

Have your say

A new date for the City of Preston 10k has been announced.

The 10km road race was cancelled on Sunday (September 29) after heavy downpours on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday.

But it has now been announced that the race will return to Preston on Sunday, October 20 at 10am.

A race spokesman said: "We were disappointed to have to cancel the City of Preston 10k last Sunday due to extreme weather conditions.

"However we are delighted to announce that the race will now take place on Sunday 20th October at 10am.

"There will also be a Family Fun Run suitable for all ages and abilities at 12pm.

"Entries are open for the new date, so join us and make this an even better day for the local community.

"Remember, all runners receive a goodie bag that includes a stunning, commemorative finisher’s medal and t-shirt."