This is when Preston's new Greggs will open its doors to the public

A new Greggs is readying itself to open to the Preston public.

The bakery chain, which was founded in Newcastle, is set to open its latest branch on the Fulwood Central Retail Park on the corner of Eastway and Oliver's Place.

Work taking place inside Greggs on the Fulwood Central Retail Park (Image: JPIMedia)

And signs in its windows reveal that doors will swing open on Thursday, November 11.

Work was still taking place inside the store on Friday (November 8) with MDR Interiors signage visible in the windows.

The eatery will be sandwiched between Subway, which opens on Monday (November 11), and Burger King, which has not publicly announced its opening date.

Progress to the retail park itself has come on quickly, with B&M and Costa Coffee Drive-Thru both opening last Thursday (November 7) and leading to a packed out car park.

Signs in the bakery chain's window says that it is set to open on November 14 (Image: JPIMedia)

A Costa Coffee spokesman said: “We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events and serving customers our delicious signature, handcrafted coffees.”

Aldi was the first business to open its store on the retail park in August this year.

