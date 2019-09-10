This is when Fishergate McDonald's will reopen after a mouse forced it to close this morning

Have your say

Fishergate McDonald's was forced to close this morning after a mouse was spotted - this is when it will reopen.

Customers hastily ditched their morning McMuffins and fled the restaurant after the mouse was spotted sneaking in from the shopping centre.

A mouse forced the restaurant to close.

After an initial inspection, McDonald's took the decision to close the restaurant to allow a full investigation to take place.

Now staff at the restaurant, which has a 5 star food safety rating from the FSA, have confirmed that it will reopen tomorrow morning at 8am.

McDonald's said it has notified Fishergate Centre management of a potential pest problem.