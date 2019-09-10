This is when Fishergate McDonald's will reopen after a mouse forced it to close this morning

Fishergate McDonald's was forced to close this morning after a mouse was spotted - this is when it will reopen.
Customers hastily ditched their morning McMuffins and fled the restaurant after the mouse was spotted sneaking in from the shopping centre.
After an initial inspection, McDonald's took the decision to close the restaurant to allow a full investigation to take place.
Now staff at the restaurant, which has a 5 star food safety rating from the FSA, have confirmed that it will reopen tomorrow morning at 8am.
McDonald's said it has notified Fishergate Centre management of a potential pest problem.