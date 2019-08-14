This Blackpool woman rescues thousands of hens from Lancashire farms, now she needs help re-homing them

A woman from Blackpool who rescues thousands of hens needs help to re-home them.

Shelly Jagger, a social entrepreneur from Anchorsholme in Blackpool, founded "Give a Hen a Home" in February 2018.

Shelly Jagger, from Anchorsholme, has helped rescue over 6,000 hens since 2018.

"This month we have 2,800 chickens to re-home, and it has to be done by August 31, or they will not come to a good end," said the 34 year old.

READ MORE >>> Mystery surrounds Ford Transit van found half-submerged in River Ribble



She began rescuing chickens after learning that poultry farms regularly culled their hens at just 18 months old.

"Every single hen is culled. It was a massive shock to me," Shelly said, "older hens can sometimes lay different sized eggs, but farmers need them to be uniform for their business".

Give a Hen a Home was founded in February 2018.

She contacted one local farm in Wyre, and asked them to see if she could re-home their hens.

"They were really happy to find an alternative way; they didn't enjoy culling them," she said.

"I found someone who had done this kind of rescue before, and we worked together to re-home them all".

Conditions for the hens on large farms can be poor, and many suffer from feather loss or respiratory issues.

Shelly says re-homing a hen can drastically improve its quality of life.

Shelly believes re-homing them can massively improve their quality of life.

"And once I had started I knew I couldn't stop, I had to carry on! So I started Give a Hen a Home as a community interest company," she said.

Shelly has helped to rescue and then re-home more than 6,000 hens since February 2018, but sees a steep climb in demand.

"It used to be that I was working to re-home chickens every three months, but now it is more like every month.

Hens on large farms can suffer from feather loss.

"We are holding two re-homing days near Lancaster University: Saturday, August 24, and Saturday, August 31".

Chickens are flock animals, so Give a Hen a Home ask people to adopt a minimum of three.

READ MORE >>> Car thieves busted in Walton-le-Dale after bungled getaway in stolen car with no tyres



Each re-homed hen costs £2, as Shelly's company supports local farmers by paying them for each rescued bird.

"It is a really broad group of people who we see at our re-homing days," said Shelly, "sometimes I am blown away by who comes.

"Families with children, smallholders, allotment keepers, small farms, stables - we have even re-homed to residential schools.

"I do speak to each person, and then I send them a link to an online form. Once they have filled it out I get back to them with the address of the re-homing event.

"The reason I do it that way is that demand can be so high that I don't want people to make the journey on the day and be disappointed," Shelly said.

She thinks looking after hens is pretty simple.

"As long as you have a bit of an area to keep them, and a coop to keep them safe from predators, they're fine.

"A nice patch of grass is great too - they love to help with the gardening!"