The Queen’s funeral will be a major state occasion, taking place at Westminster Abbey in London and honouring her devotion to service.

As a result, King Charles III has declared that the day will be a bank holiday.

Many people are keen to show respect for the late monarch, who was much loved throughout Britain.

Many shops in Preston will be closed during the special bank holiday for the funeral of the Queen, on Monday September 19

What does it mean for shops?

The government says it will be at the discretion of businesses whether they open on the day, as the country enters a period of national mourning.

With no obligation to suspend business, many shop chains and smaller businesses have nevertheless chosen not to open on the day as a sign of respect for the Queen and her family.

It means that this will not be a typical bank holiday, when usually the majority of shops stay open.

Bruccianis Cafe in Preston will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Others have still not confirmed whether they are opening or not.

Which shops are among those not opening on the day?

Although the St George’s, Deepdale and Fishergate shopping centres have not yet confirmed whether they will open or close have ,

many big name shops have said they will close.

Many of the outlets in the St George's shopping complex in Preston will not be opening on the day of the Queen's funeral

Among them are New Look, Marks and Spencer, H&M, O2 and WH Smith, Waterstones, Moss Bros, Primark, Zara bridalwear and Footlocker.

Many small independent shops will also be closed, such as the the Secret Garden florists on Winkley Street.

Grabbing a coffee or a bit to eat may not be as simple as usual, either.

Bruccianis on Fishergate, one of Preston’s best known cafes, will also be closed.

Costa Coffee says the majority of its coffee houses across the country will be closed, but the Preston city centre branches have not yet confirmed if they will shut or open.

What they say

Joan Marsden, proprietor of the Secret Garden florists, said: “I won’t open on the day of the Queen’s funeral, I don’t want it to be an ordinary day.

"If we can’t give up just one day for the Queen after she gave 70 years of service, it would be a bit poor.”

At Bruccianis, manager Cheryl Hague said: “We will be closed on the day.

"Most of our staff wanted to watch the funeral on TV and show their respect to her.