These are the most popular songs people in Lancaster and Morecambe choose to have played at funerals

During 2019, pop songs have been regularly requested for funerals held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium as part of a growing trend by bereaved families to make the farewell ‘a celebration of life’.

The Crematorium and Memorial Group, who operate the crematorium, have revealed the most requested pieces of music held at the facility.

Westlife are a popular choice for funeral services at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. (Photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/AFP/Getty Images)

Sad, moving or reflective songs that family members believe pay tribute to their loved one dominate the ‘Funeral Top 10.’

Ed Sheeran’s tribute to his late grandmother, Supermarket Flowers, released in 2017, is the favourite choice.

A sign of changing attitudes to funerals is clearly demonstrated by Abba’s disco classic Dancing Queen claiming second spot while Tina Turner and Westlife are other popular choices.

Lancastrians’ love of country music is evidenced by Faith Hill’s There You’ll Be and John Denver’s Take Me Home Country Roads also making the Top 10.

Traditional, religious and classical music such as Amazing Grace and Time To Say Goodbye continue to be a part of funerals and can be played by the crematorium’s audio-visual system or an organist booked by the funeral director.

“We all live such different and unique lives now that it’s natural for people to want to make a funeral as individual as possible,” said crematorium manager, Susan Newbold.

“The personification of the funeral through music is now an essential part of the service and a key way for a family to remember their loved one.

“We’ve invested in specialist equipment to ensure that mourners have access to thousands of pieces of recorded music from hymns and classical compositions to TV or film themes and the latest pop songs.”

The most commonly requested music for funerals at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium during 2019 was:

1. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran

2. Dancing Queen – Abba

3. Simply The Best – Tina Turner

4. There You’ll Be – Faith Hill

5. You Raise Me Up – Westlife

6. Somewhere Over The Rainbow – Eva Cassidy

7. Dancing In The Sky – Dani & Lizzy

8. Take Me Home Country Roads – John Denver

9. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

10. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler

The music at the crematorium is provided by a state-of-the-art audio system from specialist company Wesley.

It provides mourners with access to thousands of pieces of recorded music from hymns and classical compositions to the latest pop hits, while keeping a record of the number of times each song is played.

It can also be used to record or webcast the service to relatives in other parts of the world or provide visual tributes by showing family photographs on screen.