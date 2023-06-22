News you can trust since 1886
These are the latest applications to be granted, refused or still being decided on including Camelot Theme Park

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:57 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

Full planning permission has been granted by the council for a first floor side extension including Juliet balcony to the rear of a Chester Avenue home

1. Chester Avenue, Chorley

Full planning permission has been granted by the council for a first floor side extension including Juliet balcony to the rear of a Chester Avenue home Photo: Google

An application for a roof extension and alterations for a one bedroom residential apartment at second floor level at the former Old Police Station in Croston has been refused

2. The Old Police Station, Leyland

An application for a roof extension and alterations for a one bedroom residential apartment at second floor level at the former Old Police Station in Croston has been refused Photo: Google

An aplication for works to protected trees at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley has been given the green light

3. Camelot Theme Park, Charnock Richard

An aplication for works to protected trees at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley has been given the green light Photo: Google

Full planning permission to provide ancillary accommodation to the rear of a home at Barnside in Euxton has been granted by the council

4. Barnside, Euxton

Full planning permission to provide ancillary accommodation to the rear of a home at Barnside in Euxton has been granted by the council Photo: Google

