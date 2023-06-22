Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.
1. Chester Avenue, Chorley
Full planning permission has been granted by the council for a first floor side extension including Juliet balcony to the rear of a Chester Avenue home Photo: Google
2. The Old Police Station, Leyland
An application for a roof extension and alterations for a one bedroom residential apartment at second floor level at the former Old Police Station in Croston has been refused Photo: Google
3. Camelot Theme Park, Charnock Richard
An aplication for works to protected trees at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley has been given the green light Photo: Google
4. Barnside, Euxton
Full planning permission to provide ancillary accommodation to the rear of a home at Barnside in Euxton has been granted by the council Photo: Google