These are the latest applications to be granted, refused or still being decided on including a beer house

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

Take a look at the 8 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

An application submitted to the council by a Parke Road homeowner for a single storey rear/side extension following the demolition of the existing conservatory awaits a decision

1. Parke Road, Brinscall

An application submitted to the council by a Parke Road homeowner for a single storey rear/side extension following the demolition of the existing conservatory awaits a decision Photo: Google

An application for advertisement consent to display an illuminated gable mounted sign at the former JR's Ale House on Church Street, Adlington, awaits a decision

2. Church Street, Adlington

An application for advertisement consent to display an illuminated gable mounted sign at the former JR's Ale House on Church Street, Adlington, awaits a decision Photo: Google

An application for the conversion of an existing ancillary residential outbuilding to a dwelling house on land 10 metres north Church Street in Adlington ahs been granted full planning permission

3. Church Street, Adlington

An application for the conversion of an existing ancillary residential outbuilding to a dwelling house on land 10 metres north Church Street in Adlington ahs been granted full planning permission Photo: Google

An application to remodel an existing detached house at Shaw Brow with two, two storey side extensions and a single storey rear extension with a front boundary wall and vehicular access gates has been given the go ahead

4. Shaw Brow, Whittle-Le-Woods

An application to remodel an existing detached house at Shaw Brow with two, two storey side extensions and a single storey rear extension with a front boundary wall and vehicular access gates has been given the go ahead Photo: Google

