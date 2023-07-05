Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
1. Parke Road, Brinscall
An application submitted to the council by a Parke Road homeowner for a single storey rear/side extension following the demolition of the existing conservatory awaits a decision Photo: Google
2. Church Street, Adlington
An application for advertisement consent to display an illuminated gable mounted sign at the former JR's Ale House on Church Street, Adlington, awaits a decision Photo: Google
3. Church Street, Adlington
An application for the conversion of an existing ancillary residential outbuilding to a dwelling house on land 10 metres north Church Street in Adlington ahs been granted full planning permission Photo: Google
4. Shaw Brow, Whittle-Le-Woods
An application to remodel an existing detached house at Shaw Brow with two, two storey side extensions and a single storey rear extension with a front boundary wall and vehicular access gates has been given the go ahead Photo: Google