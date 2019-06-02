The youngsters from Fleetwood impressed the judges, getting the coverted 'golden buzzer' from David Walliams with their early audition

These are the acts Flakefleet choir will have to beat if they are to win tonight's live Britain's Got Talent final

The Flakefleet Primary School choir are up against 10 other acts all vying for the chance to play at the Royal Variety Show by winning tonight's Britain's Got Talent final.

The youngsters from Fleetwood have impressed BGT judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - but will be relying on the public vote if they are to win tonight. These are the acts set to perform tonight in the final, which airs on ITV from 7.30pm.

The youngsters from Fleetwood impressed the judges, getting the coverted 'golden buzzer' from David Walliams with their early audition

1. Flakefleet Primary School choir

The youngsters from Fleetwood impressed the judges, getting the coverted 'golden buzzer' from David Walliams with their early audition
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
The mysterious masked magician got through to the final with an impressive act that included zapping hosts Ant and Dec with an electric shock

2. X

The mysterious masked magician got through to the final with an impressive act that included zapping hosts Ant and Dec with an electric shock
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin has promised his act for the live final will be "more dangerous" and "way bigger" than his stunts so far.

3. Jonathan Goodwin

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin has promised his act for the live final will be "more dangerous" and "way bigger" than his stunts so far.
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
Dance duo Libby and Charlie, who were on stand-by for the semi finals and stepped in at the last minute when Brotherhood pulled out, have been chosen as the wildcard act for the final.

4. Libby and Charlie

Dance duo Libby and Charlie, who were on stand-by for the semi finals and stepped in at the last minute when Brotherhood pulled out, have been chosen as the wildcard act for the final.
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3