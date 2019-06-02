These are the acts Flakefleet choir will have to beat if they are to win tonight's live Britain's Got Talent final
The Flakefleet Primary School choir are up against 10 other acts all vying for the chance to play at the Royal Variety Show by winning tonight's Britain's Got Talent final.
The youngsters from Fleetwood have impressed BGT judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - but will be relying on the public vote if they are to win tonight. These are the acts set to perform tonight in the final, which airs on ITV from 7.30pm.
1. Flakefleet Primary School choir
The youngsters from Fleetwood impressed the judges, getting the coverted 'golden buzzer' from David Walliams with their early audition