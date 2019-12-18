These are the 15 best restaurants in and around Preston according to TripAdvisor These 15 restaurants have been rated as the best in the Preston area, according to reviews on TripAdvisor. Look out for how many customer reviews each restaurant received. Did your favourite make the list? 1. Lazy Cat Cafe (5) (157 reviews) - 21 Cannon Street, Preston PR1 3NR England. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. The Mad Hunter (5) (255 reviews) - Garstang Road, St Michaels, Preston PR3 0TD England. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. The Ginger Bistro (4.5) (194 reviews) - 333 Garstang Road Fulwood, Preston PR2 9UP England. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Angels Restaurant (4.5) (722 reviews) - Angels Fleet Street Lane Ribchester, Preston PR3 3ZA England. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4