The Vikings are coming to Preston Flag Market

A further Viking surprise is in store for Prestonians this summer.

As an exhibition prepares to open at the Harris this weekend, the museum is also joining forces with the Preston This Summer team to stage Vikings on the Flag Market as part of an exciting programme of free events, activities and performance.

It will run every Saturday from July 13 until August 31.

Visitors can “stroll through a Viking encampment depicting everyday life as it may have been over 1,000 years ago.”

On Saturday (June 15) Fearsome Craftsmen – a touring exhibition from the award-winning Jorvik Viking Centre from York – opens at the Harris.

Visitors will discover how Viking invaders turned simple materials into complex objects.

It explores how Vikings made their everyday necessities from antler, bone, horn, wood and leather.

There is also replica Viking house, complete with cooking equipment and loom.