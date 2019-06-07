The Vikings are coming - to Preston!

Have your say

A major exhibition from the award-winning Jorvik Viking Centre in York is coming to Preston.

From June 15, Fearsome Craftsmen will be based at the Harris Museum.

Visitors will discover how more than 1,000 years ago the fearsome Vikings turned simple materials into complex objects.

Explore how Vikings made their everyday necessities from antler, bone, horn, wood and leather, and experience Viking-Age life via a replica house, complete with cooking equipment and loom.

Fearsome Craftsmen runs until August 26.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for culture and leisure at Preston City Council said, “It’s fascinating to learn how the Vikings made so many everyday items out of the resources they found in their local environment.”

Lancashire's Viking treasure known as the Silverdale Hoard will also be on display in the exhibition.