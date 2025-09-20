This week it was revealed that the hit musical Waitress would be heading to Lancashire and below is everything you need to know...

Producers Barry & Fran Weissler and David Ian for Crossroads Live are delighted to announce that the smash hit romantic musical comedy Waitress will return to tour the UK and Ireland, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre from Saturday, March 28 2026 and heading to Blackpool later that year.

What is Waitress?

Waitress is a musical based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly.

Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles.

With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

The show information reads: “Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.”

A previous production of Waitress. Credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire | Marie-Andrée Lemire

It first opened on Broadway in April 2016, where it ran until January 2020, before oepning at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End in March 2019

The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland, a French language production in Canada and is currently playing a Spanish language production in Mexico.

Who will star in Waitress?

Casting will be announced in due course.

When is it coming to Blackpool?

Waitress comes to the Opera House at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens between monday, July 14 and Saturday, July 18 2026.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for Waitress at the Winter Gardens Blackpool went on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 19.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 0844 770 0593

You can also head down to the Winter Gardens Box Office, located on Church Street, which is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.

Off peak prices start from £24.45 and peak pricing starts from £30.08.

Waitresswas originally produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick. This new tour is produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and David Ian Productions.