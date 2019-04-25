The Rwanda Group Trust, in Preston, attends the 25th Annual Commemoration Service of the Genocide 1994

Preston-based charity, the Rwanda Group Trust was honoured to be invited to attend the 25th Annual Commemoration Service of the Genocide 1994.

Preston-based charity, the Rwanda Group Trust was honoured to be invited to attend the 25th Annual Commemoration Service of the Genocide 1994.

The Rwandan High Commissioner, Yamina Karitanyi, asked trustees Joseph Bamber and Myra Gregory to attend the event at Marylebone Church in London, which marked the beginning of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda by the Hutu extremist-led government.

The service included members of both English and Rwandan governments, the Head of the Diplomatic Service, senior officials from the Foreign Office and many high-ranking and influential Rwandans.

Joseph said: “We talked to many of these people and explain what our charity is doing in their country, and we were pleased by their appreciation and interest.

“They were particularly interested in our two new groups which make raise money in Rwanda.

“With their rising levels of prosperity, the Rwandans should be able to support their own poor as other developed countries do.

“We also compared notes with someone who had established such a self funding group in Rwanda.”

The Rwanda Group Trust, which has a charity shop in Syke Street has four groups of Rwandans working in the remotest parts of the country to distribute the money it raises, which has reached more than £1m.