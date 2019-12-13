The results are in for the Lancaster and Fleetwood and Morecambe and Lunesdale seats in the 2019 general election

Both Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris have held on to their seats.

In Lancaster and Fleetwood, the results are as follows:

Caroline Jackson (Green Party): 1,396

Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats): 2,018

Leanne Murray (Brexit Party): 1,817

Cat Smith (Labour Party): 21,184 ELECTED

Louise Thistlethwaite (Conservative Party): 18,804

Cat Smith was re-elected with a 2,380 majority

The turnout was 64.7 per cent, with a total of 45,348 votes cast.

Ms Smith said: "When people ask me how do you do this with a small child, it's because I've got a husband that stands by me.

"I'm going to be getting on with the local job of being an MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, and I'll be holding the Conservative government to their promises.

"Clearly it's been a disappointing result nationally for the Labour Party and there's going to have to be lessons learned and a period of reflection."

Results being announced for Morecambe and Lunesdale



And in Morecambe and Lunesdale, the results are:

Chloe Buckley (Green Party): 938

Darren Clifford (Independent): 548

Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party): 17,571

Owen Lambert (Liberal Democrats): 2,328

David Morris (Conservative): 23,925 ELECTED



The turnout was 67.4 per cent, with a total of 45,448 votes cast.

Mr Morris said: "The country has been in paralysis for a very long time.

"We shall Brexit, I'm committed to Brexit, and I will vote for the deal that Boris Johnson puts forward, which I do believe could be next week.

"I'm particularly humbled that the people of Morecambe and Lunesdale have seen fit to give me a historic fourth term, that has never happened before I've been told.

"But to me it's just business as usual.

"We will be getting the Eden centre (Eden Project North), we will be getting a freeport when we Brexit. Morecambe is open for business, and Morecambe and Lunesdale shall be the best place on the face of this earth."