The Jam Collective tribute band to burst back onto the scene kicking off tour in Preston

It’s the only Jam that are likely to reform and the tribute band is kicking off its North West tour in Preston.

The Jam Collective, who were well known on the circuit back in the day, are to play their first gig after two years of time out.

Bass player and backing singer Kris Perry, 41, said: “We were a Jam tribute band for four years. When we started we played all over the country.

“People would say we were on par with the band itself.”

It all started when lead singer Chris Coupe put an advert out calling for a Jam tribute band.

“I’m a life-long Jam fan so I saw that and I already knew a lot of the baselines,” said Kris, from Wigan. “We are talking about six years ago.

“So Chris and I had a jam and we thought this is great lets get a drummer. We played at a couple of gigs at scooter festivals and we just took off. If you shut your eyes you would think the led singer Chris was Paul Weller.”

Now both Chris and Kris are making a come back, launching their tour of Lancashire and the North West with a gig at Baker Street Bar in Preston on August 26.

“Two years ago we had our last gig and called it a day,” said Kris. “Then about four months ago I got a message from Chris saying ‘I’m really missing it’.

“I know a couple of musicians so I asked them if they knew anyone who was suitable with the drums and we found a drummer who is absolutely perfect.

“We are in rehearsals at the moment. As soon as we announced we were back it went crazy . Everyone was straight behind us. We are hoping we are going to get 400 people at Baker Street. After that we are going to Stevenage, Stockton-on-Tees, Burnley, Darwen, Leeds and Wakefield.”