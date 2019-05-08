The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proudly showed off their baby son to the world for the first time, describing him as having the "sweetest temperament".

Meghan and Harry could not hide their delight as they posed for pictures with the tiny infant in the majestic St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, just two days after he was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, born Monday and named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle. (PIC: Chris Allerton - copyright SussexRoyal)

The duchess declared: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple announced on their Instagram account

As her husband held their son, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

As they both laughed, Harry said: "I don't know who he gets that from."

The new Royal arrival

Meghan added: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

The American former actress gave birth to the overdue 7lb 3oz boy on Monday at 5.26am.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild and the Prince of Wales's fourth grandchild.

Amid surroundings steeped in royal history, the latest royalbaby made his debut behind closed doors, with a small press pool of only one reporter, one photographer, three cameramen, as well as the couple's own private photographer and a household press officer photographer.