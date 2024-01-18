37 Stonegate pubs in Lancashire at risk of closure including Slug & Lettuce and The Adelphi
Pubs at risk include Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston.
Nearly 40 pubs and bars across Lancashire could be at risk of pulling their last pint as more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs could shut as owner TDR Capital seeks to refinance £2.6 billion debt.
Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee he was ‘confident’ it could be refinanced this year.
These are the pubs across Lancashire include Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston at risk.
