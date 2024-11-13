The 17 most famous people from Lancashire decided by you

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:53 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:06 GMT

Take a look below at the most famous people from Lancashire according to the locals themselves.

Last week we asked the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette who the most famous person from Lancashire was.

Whilst there were a few people who joked that it was themselves or somebody’s mum., we did receive other a hundred geniune suggestions from readers.

So take a look below at 17 of the most famous people from Lancashire, according to you lot.

In the following gallery we only incldued people who received more than one mention, and we did not include celebrites from areas that are no longer in Lancashire.

Do you think a major Lancashire celebrity is missing? Let us know in the comments.

Four of the names that got the most mentions

1. The most famous people in Lancs

Four of the names that got the most mentions | Getty/PA

Photo Sales
Preston born cricketer turned TV presenter

2. Freddie Flintoff

Preston born cricketer turned TV presenter | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Burnley born actor

3. Sir Ian McKellen

Burnley born actor | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Morecambe based boxer

4. Tyson Fury

Morecambe based boxer | PA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancashire Post
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice