The 15 highest-rated farm shops in and around Preston according to Google reviews

Farm shops are a great way to access fresh, locally sourced produce directly from the farmers who grow it – and there are plenty of excellent farm shops in and around Preston.

By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:12pm

Farm shops often offer a wide variety of products, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats and baked goods and by shopping at a farm shop, you can not only support local businesses, but also ensure that the food you're eating is fresh and top quality.

We’ve found the 15 highest-rated farm shops in and around Preston from reviews collated on Google. All of the farm shops have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order, they are ...

1. The 15 highest-rated farm shops in and around Preston

Photo: Google/FB

Ward Field Farm Shop on Plungington Road, Fulwood, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 78 Google reviews

2. Ward Field Farm Shop

Photo: Google

Woods Farm Shop on Knoll Lane has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 129 Google reviews

3. Woods Farm Shop

Photo: Google

Honeywell's on Eaves Lane has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 573 Google reviews

4. Honeywell's

Photo: Google

