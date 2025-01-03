Here is a round-up of the most read stories of the month...
1. Festival in the mud...
Hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain | submit
2. Chippy woes...
A popular fish and chips takeaway in Blackpool which closed last year will now be permanently shut despite hopes it could reopen. The Chapel Street chippy had been run by David Spink since 1987, becoming one of the most popular chippies in the area. | submit
3. Lockdown...
Parents arriving to pick up children at Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe were ushered into the school and doors were locked behind them. A member of staff told parents the school had an incident drill and shortly after the head teacher told parents ‘this is not a drill, this school is in lockdown’. A man had been seen close to the school with ‘a bread knife’ later described by a parent as a ‘machete’ | submit
4. Still damaged...
Mr Basrai's World Cuisine in Blackpool had all of its windows smashed during riots in August was still repairing the damage. Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort | submit
