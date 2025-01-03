It was exactly what I expected from the gorgeous people of Preston - September's top stories

From a swamped Party in the Park Festival to a restaurant being named one of the best in the workd, September was a month of happenings.

Here is a round-up of the most read stories of the month...

33 breathtaking historical pictures of Blackpool town centre which radiate through time

Fire crews tackle blaze at Cleveleys takeaway The Grill Box in Rossall Road

Blackpool family-owned haulage, plant hire and aggregate group set to be bought out

61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield

Lathams of Broughton's £1m debts revealed by liquidator - including money owed to Preston businesses and HMRC

The Lancashire terrace declared 'the most British Nan's house' according to TikTok star

BBC Radio 2 in the Park’s stars Owain Wyn Evans, Shaznay Lewis, Travis and Rylan on how the first day went

Hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain

1. Festival in the mud...

Hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain

A popular fish and chips takeaway in Blackpool which closed last year will now be permanently shut despite hopes it could reopen. The Chapel Street chippy had been run by David Spink since 1987, becoming one of the most popular chippies in the area.

2. Chippy woes...

A popular fish and chips takeaway in Blackpool which closed last year will now be permanently shut despite hopes it could reopen. The Chapel Street chippy had been run by David Spink since 1987, becoming one of the most popular chippies in the area.

Parents arriving to pick up children at Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe were ushered into the school and doors were locked behind them. A member of staff told parents the school had an incident drill and shortly after the head teacher told parents ‘this is not a drill, this school is in lockdown’. A man had been seen close to the school with ‘a bread knife’ later described by a parent as a ‘machete’

3. Lockdown...

Parents arriving to pick up children at Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe were ushered into the school and doors were locked behind them. A member of staff told parents the school had an incident drill and shortly after the head teacher told parents 'this is not a drill, this school is in lockdown'. A man had been seen close to the school with 'a bread knife' later described by a parent as a 'machete'

Mr Basrai's World Cuisine in Blackpool had all of its windows smashed during riots in August was still repairing the damage. Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort

4. Still damaged...

Mr Basrai's World Cuisine in Blackpool had all of its windows smashed during riots in August was still repairing the damage. Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort

